Woman charged, accused of shooting family member in west Houston

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A woman was charged on Tuesday after being accused of shooting a man she lived with at their apartment in west Houston. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A woman was charged and arrested on Tuesday after being accused of shooting a man she lived with at their apartment in west Houston.

The shooting happened at 2020 Bentworth Drive around 6:30 p.m. on May 26. Tamara Necole Alexander, 33, was charged with aggravated assault of a family member, according to the Houston Police Department.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a victim who had been shot several times. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Witnesses told police Alexander was a suspect, and she was arrested at the apartment.

Officials did not identify the victim.

