3 injured in crash, 1 victim also shot in south Houston

HOUSTON – A 13-year-old girl was ejected from an SUV in a crash on Saturday in south Houston. Two other men were also injured.

Officers said one of the people that was injured was also shot at least once.

The wreck happened around 10:45 p.m. on Highway 288 northbound near Belfort Avenue.

Police said a white Expedition SUV was trying to make an exit at the last second and driving erratically. The vehicle crashed into a Ford F-250 and struck a highway barrier.

All three people were taken to the hospital. The teen was severely injured but is in stable condition. The male passenger had serious injuries and is in critical condition. The driver was able to walk and is in stable condition.

Officers found a gun at the scene.

Police did not say if the people in the other vehicle were injured. The identities of the victims were not released.