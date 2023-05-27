84º

LIVE

Local News

Man found shot dead at NE Houston apartment complex

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: shooting, crime, Houston
Shooting at northeast Houston apartment complex (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead at a northeast Houston apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Bennington Street shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Several people in the apartment complex reported hearing a gunshot before walking outside and seeing the man on the ground in a courtyard near an apartment building.

Police continue to investigate and are talking to witnesses and seeing if there were any surveillance cameras in the area that may have seen anything.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email