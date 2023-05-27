Man found shot dead at NE Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead at a northeast Houston apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Bennington Street shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Several people in the apartment complex reported hearing a gunshot before walking outside and seeing the man on the ground in a courtyard near an apartment building.

Police continue to investigate and are talking to witnesses and seeing if there were any surveillance cameras in the area that may have seen anything.