19-year-old man wanted for shooting woman to death inside SW Houston motel

Felipe Martinez-Molina, 19, is charged with murder in the 179th State District Court.

HOUSTON – A 19-year-old man is wanted after police say he shot a woman to death outside a motel in southwest Houston last week.

Felipe Martinez-Molina has since been charged with murder. He is not in custody.

On Friday, May 19, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 9610 West Sam Houston Parkway South. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman shot multiple times in the front office of the motel. The woman was transported to the hospital where she later died.

After a brief investigation, officers learned Molina was the shooter and charged him with murder on Saturday, May 20.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Felipe Martinez-Molina or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.