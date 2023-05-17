Houston man, woman admit to burglarizing British Consul General’s residence, causing over $56K in damage, DOJ says

Darion Benjamin Woods, 28, admitted he broke into, damaged and stole several items from the private residence of the Consul General for Great Britain. Christin Danielle Brinkley, 25, entered her plea on May 11, the DOJ said.

HOUSTON – A Houston man and woman have pleaded guilty to burglarizing and damaging property at the British Consul General’s residence, the United States Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Darion Benjamin Woods, 28, admitted he broke into, damaged and stole several items from the private residence of the Consul General for Great Britain. Christin Danielle Brinkley, 25, entered her plea on May 11, the DOJ said.

At their plea hearings, Woods and Brinkley admitted to burglarizing the home on July 23, 2022. They stole multiple items, including two vehicles, one of which was the property of the British Consulate, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said. No one was in the residence at the time of the incident.

According to investigators, security cameras captured Brinkley and Woods pulling up to the gated residence with a U-Haul, jumping over the gate and driving through it, causing significant damage. Once inside, investigators said they stole multiple items, including the two cars, jewelry, electronics, documents and a safe. Authorities said they later located the stolen vehicles at an address in Houston and saw Brinkley inside both vehicles at different times. Brinkley and Woods were taken into custody and the vehicles as well as some property from the residence were recovered, most of which was damaged, a news release said. Damages were calculated at approximately $56,636.

Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane accepted the pleas and set sentencing for Sept. 9. At that time, Woods and Brinkley face up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. They are also expected to have to pay restitution, DOJ said. They will remain in custody pending the hearing.

The Department of State – Diplomatic Security Service and FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Richard W. Bennett and Luis Batarse are prosecuting the case.