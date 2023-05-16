Man gets into shootout with ex-girlfriend after following her to work in SE Houston; both injured

HOUSTON – A man is facing several charges after opening fire on his ex-girlfriend and another man at the woman’s workplace in southeast Houston Monday, according to Houston police.

Dexter Bruce Davidson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a family member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a weapon.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 5700 block of Ricky Street around 5:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found Davidson and his girlfriend, both 57 years old, injured from gunshot wounds.

Police said Davidson followed his ex-girlfriend to her job, shot her and then shot at a 48-year-old man.

Officers said the 48-year-old man and the ex-girlfriend were both armed and fired back.

Davidson and his ex were both taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The other man was not hurt.