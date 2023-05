Two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Yuma, Arizona, police said.

Yuma Police officers responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of S. J Edward Drive at around 10:54 p.m.

Seven victims, all male, were found with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims, 19 and 20 years old, were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

For more on this story, visit NBCNews.com.