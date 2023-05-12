Friend finds man dead at north Houston apartment after ‘several’ days

Man found dead with bruises at north Houston apartment complex after days of not being heard from

HOUSTON – A man was found dead at an apartment complex in north Houston Thursday after no one had heard from him for several days, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were called to the apartment complex located in the 600 block of Berry Road at around 7:30 p.m.

When HPD arrived at the scene, officers found a middle-aged man who had bruises on his face and legs.

According to Lt. R. Willkens, the man was found by his friend.

“The friend came to the location, hadn’t heard from him in a while, found him on the couch and he was unresponsive, so they called HFD,” Willkens said.

Police said they are unsure if foul play was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.