1 dead after shooting in W. Houston

HOUSTON – One person died in a shooting in west Houston on Saturday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the victim was shot in the head.

The incident took place at an apartment complex around 11:40 a.m. at 2245 Avenida La Quinta Street.

Detective Mike Nicotra with HPD’s Homicide Division said officers responded to a call of a person down and when they arrived found the person dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is urged to call HPD’s Homicide Division at 13-308-3600 or call 713-222-TIPS for Crime Stoppers.