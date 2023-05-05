19-year-old dies after being shot multiple times while inside vehicle in Mission Bend area

Investigation underway after two teens were shot while inside a vehicle in the Mission Bay area.

HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a shooting left one teen dead and another hurt while inside a vehicle in the Mission Bend area early Friday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were initially called to the 16300 block of Villaret Drive after receiving reports of a shooting.

Investigators said both teens were inside a vehicle on Pavilion Point Drive, when at some point someone shot at them multiple times. Both teens were struck.

The teens drove three miles to a family member’s home on Villaret Drive, and that was when they called deputies.

Both teens were transported to area hospitals where one of them, the 19-year-old, died. The 17-year-old remains in unknown condition.

Deputies said witnesses told investigators that a white-colored Mustang was seen leaving the area around the same time when gunshots were fired. No suspect description was available.

An investigation is still ongoing.