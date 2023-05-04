Woman attacks daughter before setting house on fire, trapping disabled roommate inside, police say

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly attacked her daughter, then set fire to the home where they lived with a disabled roommate.

Nidia Graciela Flores, 59, was charged with aggravated assault of a family member and arson.

What happened

According to court documents, Flores’ daughter owns two homes; one where her mother and a roommate lived, and another property.

During the day, the daughter would be at the home with her mother and the roommate, whom she helped take care of due to the person’s disability.

On Tuesday, they were all at the home, located in the 2800 block of Tidewater Drive, when the mother and daughter allegedly began arguing.

According to court documents, Flores struck her daughter with a wooden broom handle during the argument.

The daughter said she left the home and went to her other house to cook dinner. According to investigators, 40 minutes later, Flores lit a mattress on fire. She then told the disabled roommate that he needed to leave because the house was on fire.

Flores knew that the home had burglar bars and the roommate has mobility issues due to a stoke when she started the blaze, according to prosecutors.

The disabled roommate said he saw black smoke coming into his room. He reportedly contacted Flores’ daughter and then called 911.

The man said he tried to leave the burning home and exit through the front door, but a security bar door was closed and locked, according to documents.

When Flores’ daughter arrived at the home, she said her mother was in the backyard.

Records show that Flores assaulted her daughter again when she tried to ask her what happened.

Crews with the Houston Fire Department responded to the home and were able to get the disabled roommate out safely.

Flores was arrested and was being held at the Harris County Jail.

During her court appearance, a judge set a $20,000 bond for each charge, totaling $40,000.