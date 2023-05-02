Man who robbed 2 Houston area Auto Zone’s in 2022 pleads guilty, faces up to life in prison

HOUSTON – A 31-year-old Houston man pleaded guilty to robbing two Auto Zone locations in the Houston area last year, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Dominique Andrews was charged with two counts of Hobbs Act robberies, as well as discharging a firearm.

On Feb. 4, 2022, Andrews reportedly entered the Auto Zone on Cullen Boulevard and robbed an employee at gunpoint. Court documents say he also produced a silver semi-automatic gun and demanded money from one of the employees. Andrews also took two car scanners and fired a single shot, according to court documents.

The same day, court documents show that Andrews went to another Auto Zone located on Telephone Road, and again, produced a silver semi-automatic gun and demanded money from an employee. Andrews reportedly fired several rounds of shots during this robbery.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner accepted Andrew’s plea and set sentencing for July 27.

Andrews faces up to 20 years for the robberies as well as a mandatory minimum of 10 years, and up to life for the firearms charge, which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed. Both charges also carry a possible $250,000 maximum fine.