WATCH TONIGHT: Oak Ridge HS takes on Willis HS live on KPRC 2+ ⚾

Clear Brook HS vs. Dickinson HS also streaming in the KPRC 2+ app

With strong thunderstorms in the forecast for southeast Texas Friday, it’s a good night to stay in and stream. We’ve got you covered with two options for live high school baseball in the KPRC 2+ app.

Watch the Oak Ridge Eagles vs. the Willis Wildkats at 6:50 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:
Or catch the Clear Book Wolverines take on the Dickinson Gators at 5:50 p.m. here.
The Clear Brook Wolverines play the Dickinson Gators in high school baseball on 4/28/2023 (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school baseball games this season through a collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.

