WATCH TONIGHT: Oak Ridge HS takes on Willis HS live on KPRC 2+ ⚾

With strong thunderstorms in the forecast for southeast Texas Friday, it’s a good night to stay in and stream. We’ve got you covered with two options for live high school baseball in the KPRC 2+ app.
Watch the Oak Ridge Eagles vs. the Willis Wildkats at 6:50 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:
Or catch the Clear Book Wolverines take on the Dickinson Gators at 5:50 p.m. here.
KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school baseball games this season through a collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.
Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ any time:
- Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
- Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
- Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
- Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.