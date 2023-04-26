Surveillance video released of man wanted in deadly shooting outside METRO bus in SE Houston

Surveillance video has been released of man wanted in deadly shooting outside of METRO Bus

HOUSTON – Houston police released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a man outside a METRO bus this weekend.

On Sunday, April 23, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Travis Street around 11:40 p.m. and found a 43-year-old man shot multiple times.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect were involved in a fight on a METRO bus, and several witnesses reported seeing the victim punch the suspect multiple times. The fight carried over after the two exited the bus and the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and fired at the victim multiple times, striking him.

The suspect, who is only described as a heavy-set Black man in his 20s, fled the scene and headed towards Scott Street on foot.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the male suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.