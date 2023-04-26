Rise in first-time adults suffering from seasonal allergies

Doctors say seasonal allergies are becoming more common largely because people are exposed to more pollen for longer periods of time. Now, warming temperatures are extending the window for pollen release. NBC News’ Catie Beck shares more.

For several years now, we are living in a world where every sneeze, each hint of a scratchy throat or stuffy nose, gives a person pause. Is it Covid? Just a cold?

For a growing number of adults in their 30s, 40s and 50s, those symptoms are turning out to be hallmarks of something they’ve never had to deal with before: seasonal allergies.

“What I see is people coming in for the first time, especially over the last five, seven years or so,” said Dr. Clifford Bassett, an allergist at NYU Langone Health in New York City. “They will always say, ‘I don’t understand how this is happening to me.’”

