Main Street Theatre for Youth casting actors for ‘Beauty and Beast Musical’

HOUSTON – Main Street Theatre’s Theatre for Youth is casting actors for its “Beauty and the Beast Musical.”

The parts are for non-equity actors.

To audition, people should send a video by May 1 of them singing one contemporary musical theater song that demonstrates their range. Musicians should use accompaniment or musical tracks.

Participants should also be able to part sing and have previous musical theater training. Actors should also have daytime availability.

There are four male and one female principal roles available, and four male and seven ensemble roles open. You can submit your video audition by using this link.

For more information, email Danielle Docwra at danielle@mainstreettheater.com.

SCHOOL PERFORMANCES:

Nov. 13 –Dec. 15

Performances are at 9:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

(No shows from Nov. 20 – 24)

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Sundays, Nov. 12 & 19

Performances are at 12:00 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Monday – Wednesday, Nov. 20 - 22 & Friday, Nov 24;

Performances are at 10:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 8, 2023

Performances are at 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays, Nov. 25, Dec. 2, & 9, 2023

Performances are at 10:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 20, 2023

Performances are at 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16, Thursday, Dec. 21 - Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023