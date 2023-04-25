75º

WATCH TONIGHT: Willis HS takes on Oak Ridge live on KPRC 2+ ⚾

Dickson HS vs. Clear Brook HS also streaming in the KPRC 2+ app

Tags: High School Sports, Sports, Baseball, Willis, Oak Ridge, Willis ISD, Conroe ISD, Dickinson, Dickinson ISD, Clear Brook, Clear Creek ISD

Looking for something to stream Tuesday night? We’ve got you covered in the KPRC 2+ app with live high school baseball action.

Watch the Willis Wildkats vs. the Oak Ridge Eagles at 6:50 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:
Or catch the Dickinson Gators take on the Clear Brook at 5:50 p.m. here.
The Dickinson Gators take on the Clear Brook Wolverines in high school baseball on 4/25/2023 (KPRC 2/Click2Houston.com)

KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school baseball games this season through a collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ any time:

  • Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
  • Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
  • Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
  • Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.

