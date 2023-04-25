At least 20 shots fired outside liquor store in SE Houston, leaving 2 injured

A shot spotter led Houston police officers to a chaotic scene Monday night where two people were shot outside of a liquor store in southeast Houston.

The shooting was reported around 10:35 p.m. at Tierwester and Mt. Pleasant streets.

Officers responded to a shot spotter call with reports of 20 shots fired. Upon arrival, officers said they found dozens of people outside of the liquor store and saw one gunshot victim running westbound on Mt. Pleasant Street. That man was later found near Nathaniel Brown and Springhill streets.

Police said a second shooting victim was dropped off at a fire station, located at Corder and Scott streets.

No arrests have been made. The gunman’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Houston Police Department.