Security guard shot at southwest Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – A security guard was shot in the leg at an apartment complex in southwest Houston early Thursday.

The incident happened at 6002 Rampart at the South Oaks Apartments at approximately 12:38 a.m., the Houston Police Department said.

A security guard spoke to residents while on a golf cart. Then, they heard the sound of a gunshot coming from a different side of the apartments.

The residents heard more shots, and the security guard was shot in his right leg.

HPD made it to the scene, and an officer created a tourniquet for the victim and provided aid until the Houston Fire Department arrived and took the man to a hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Police are still investigating to figure out who the suspects were trying to shoot. Authorities said they think the target was another resident who has had problems in the past.

Witnesses did not see the resident with a gun, but they did observe him running to his apartment. Police said they went to his apartment, and he was not at the location.

Law enforcement has not arrested any suspects at this time, but they are going to look through video surveillance and at the shell casings to investigate the case.