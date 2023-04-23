Houston man injured after car was shot at, 2-year-old was inside vehicle during incident

A man was injured after a shooting on Saturday in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The victim’s car was shot at around 9:57 p.m. in the 3800 block of Little York Road, and the man’s head was grazed.

HPD said the incident happened near an Exxon gas station when a person approached the man and started shooting. The victim drove away and arrived at a Chevron gas station.

There was a 2-year-old in the car during the shooting, but the child was not injured.

The man’s injuries were also not life-threatening.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.