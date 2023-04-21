Houston becomes 5th city to adopt Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights

HOUSTON – The City of Houston has become the fifth and largest city in the United States to adopt a Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights (COBOR) to ensure full opportunity for children to access nature, according to a news release.

The city celebrated the adoption of the COBOR on Tuesday with a mayoral proclamation by Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“Houston is proud to be an inclusive and equitable city focused on protecting and enhancing the rights of our most treasured asset, our children and future leaders,” Turner said. “We are proud to implement the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights in Houston, as it illustrates what equitable access to nature looks like, and will produce benefits needed for young people to thrive and learn.”

The bill includes a list of outdoor experiences and activities each Houston child has the right to:

1. Safe and accessible routes to outdoor spaces in their communities.

2. Adequate shade outdoors.

3. Connect with nature on their school grounds.

4. Equitably funded public parks regardless of zip code.

5. Discover leadership opportunities to be stewards of nature.

6. Be included and accommodated with accessible outdoor environments.

7. Green spaces that mitigate the impact of climate change.

8. Experience the mental health and holistic wellness benefits of engaging with nature.

9. See and experience native wildlife and plants in their local park and green spaces.

10. Free or low-cost outdoor programming.

11. Breathe fresh and clean air.

12. Learn how to be safe in the outdoors.

For additional information on this initiative, contact Fernanda Marrero Hi, youth engagement manager at the Mayor’s Office of Education and Youth Engagement at Fernanda.Marrero@houstontx.gov.