HOUSTON – A search was underway for a man reported as missing since March, according to the Houston Police Department.

Adren White, 56, was last seen in the 5500 block of W. 34th Street on March 20 in northwest Houston.

He was reportedly wearing blue sweat pants and a grey T-shirt.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts or location is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Person Unit at 832-394-1840.