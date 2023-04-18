77º

WATCH TONIGHT: The Clear Brook HS baseball team takes on Clear Springs HS live on KPRC 2+ ⚾

KPRC 2+ will also stream Travis HS vs. Ridge Point HS softball

Looking for something to stream Tuesday night? We’ve got you covered in the KPRC 2+ app with live high school baseball action.

Watch the Clear Brook Wolverines play the Clear Springs Chargers starting at 5:50 p.m. here:
Clear Brook HS plays Clear Springs HS in baseball on 4/18/2023 (KPRC 2/Click2Houston.com)
You can also catch the Travis HS softball team take on Ridge Point HS at 5:50 p.m. here:
Travis HS plays Ridge Point HS in softball on 4/18/2023 (KPRC 2/Click2Houston.com)

KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school baseball and softball games this season through a collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ any time:

  • Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
  • Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
  • Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
  • Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.

