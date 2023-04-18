Suspect charged with murder after shooting man to death during argument in SE Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged after police said he shot a man to death during an argument in southeast Houston.

Brandon Jermoe Crenshaw, 35, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting 30-year-old Deonn K. Moore to death.

On April 2 around 5 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 5028 Winnetka Street.

When officers arrived, they found Moore shot multiple times, lying between two houses. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Moore and Crenshaw got into an argument and Crenshaw pulled out a gun, firing several rounds.

Crenshaw was arrested on Monday without incident.