Police search for suspects in Connecticut assault and attempted car robbery

Police said they were looking to identify suspects in an attempted car robbery and assault in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, which was caught on camera on April 10.

Home surveillance footage, released by the Rocky Hill Police Department, shows the attempted robbery and violent assault.

The footage shows one of the suspects enter the driveway and get into a car, before the resident appears and takes the suspect out of the car. As the two struggle, three more people arrive on the scene and begin to kick and punch the man.

A voice can be heard shouting, “I’m calling the cops,” after which the four suspects flee the scene.

The Rocky Hill Police Department Detective Division has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Credit: Rocky Hill Police Department via Storyful