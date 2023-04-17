Man charged after woman’s body found with multiple gunshot wounds inside west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man for his role in a woman’s murder on April 9 in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Edwin Gerardo Galdamez-Alas, 29, was charged with murder and tampering/fabricating evidence in the shooting death of 39-year-old Besy Ayala-Barrientos.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Afton Street around 8:35 p.m.

Ayala-Barrientos was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside her apartment unit. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It is believed the shooting happened earlier in the day.

Neighbors told police they heard gunshots between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Family members said they could not reach Ayala-Barrientos and came over, seeing that someone forced entry inside her apartment. The victim’s vehicle was also missing.

During the investigation, the gunman was identified as Galdamez-Alas. He was arrested on April 13 without incident.

The relationship between the suspect and victim was not released.