This photo shows the scene on Crenshaw Street.

HOUSTON – A man shot at the Houston Police Department’s helicopter early Sunday morning in southeast Houston, according to police.

The situation happened at 4200 Crenshaw Street.

Officers said they arrived at the scene around 2:25 a.m. after a caller told them a man shot at a woman.

The suspect was taken into custody, and no one was injured.

Related:

Suspect riding motorcycle ditches HPD officers after high-speed chase near downtown