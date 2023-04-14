Texas Army sergeant convicted of murdering protester in 2020 shared posts about killing looters, court docs reveal

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Perry. Perry was convicted of murder for fatally shooting an armed protester in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice, a Texas jury ruled Friday, April 7, 2023. (Austin Police Department via AP, File)

An Army sergeant who was convicted of murder this month in the fatal shooting of a protester in 2020 in Austin — and who Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he wants to pardon — posted on social media and sent messages about killing demonstrators and shared racist memes before the shooting, new court documents revealed.

Daniel Perry, 35, was found guilty by a Travis County jury on April 7 in the death of Garrett Foster, 28, on July 25, 2020, during protests in downtown Austin decrying police brutality and racism.

Though Perry had claimed he opened fire in self-defense, a newly unsealed filing reveals that Perry appeared to be increasingly disgruntled with the protests and looting that unfolded across the nation in the wake of the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd, and was also critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and talked about killing and shooting people.

