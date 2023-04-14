72º

Teen charged after 15-year-old was found dead with gunshot wounds in Galveston

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Teen charged with murder after 15-year-old's death in Galveston

GALVESTON – A teenager has been arrested after his alleged involvement in the murder of a 15-year-old last month.

Officers with the Galveston Police Department say Texas City resident Darius Geters was arrested on Thursday and charged with the murder.

It is believed that he is responsible for the death which took place in the 2900 block of Ave M ½ on March 26.

According to investigators, officers arrived and located the 15-year-old with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Specific details surrounding the murder remain unknown.

Geters is being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

