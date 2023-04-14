Protesters demand return of Black couple’s baby taken by Texas authorities after home birth

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services building in Austin. On Monday night, Gov. Greg Abbott announced new DFPS commissioner would be Stephanie Muth and reappointed a former DFPS commissioner as an adviser.

DALLAS, Texas – Reproductive justice advocates are rallying behind a Dallas-area couple after authorities took their 3-week-old daughter over concerns about her medical needs.

More than two dozen organizers with The Afiya Center, a Black-centered reproductive justice group, advocates and others gathered outside the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, or DFPS, in Dallas on Thursday demanding it return the newborn, Mila, to her parents, Rodney, 37, and Temecia Jackson, 38. Mila, born March 21, was taken into state custody last month after a pediatrician told authorities that the parents opted to treat her for jaundice at home rather than admit her to a hospital.

“The doctor gave them options for care that the family agreed to follow,” Qiana Arnold, a doula and birth justice advocate with the Afiya Center, told NBC News. “They even agreed to connect the doctor with their midwife, but they were clear that they were keeping their baby under the midwife’s care. It felt like retaliation from the doctor.”