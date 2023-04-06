Battle of the Billions: Texas lawmakers debate $32.7 billion budget surplus

Houston – The debate over Texas’ $300+ billion budget started Thursday with lawmakers in Austin reviewing the proposed House Bill 1.
Much of that debate will also revolve over the nearly $33 billion surplus.
Last year, KPRC 2 Investigates asked what you would want lawmakers to do with the then-projected surplus of $27 billion and this is what we got back. Again, this was based off of the early projections.
Related: What to do with Texas’ $24 billion budget surplus?
So, what do you want lawmakers to do with the $32.7 billion surplus?
Let us know using the form below!