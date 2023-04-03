Suspect charged in shooting death of one man, wounding of another in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – A 62-year-old suspect has been arrested, accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in northeast Houston Sunday morning.

Carlos Andre McCauley has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Houston police responded around 7:20 a.m. to a residence located in the 7200 block of Parker Road for a report of a discharge of firearms.

Officers who arrived at the scene did not initially receive a response but remained in the area as a precaution.

Several minutes later, officers heard gunfire.

When officers approached the home, they saw a man holding a rifle in the driveway. The armed man attempted to flee but was quickly taken into custody, police said.

When officers entered the home, they found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

A second shooting victim was also found inside the home. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive for the shootings was unknown at the time of this writing.