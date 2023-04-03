Man dies at hospital after he was found with several gunshot wounds at SW Houston bus stop

Man dies at hospital after he was found with several gunshot wounds at bus stop. according to police

An investigation is underway after a man was found with several gunshot wounds at a bus stop in southwest Houston early Monday, police said.

It happened in the 9700 block of Bissonnet Street near Plainfield shortly after midnight.

Details on how the man was shot were limited at this time.

Police said witnesses flagged down nearby officers and told them about the man at the bus stop.

The man was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. Police said he appeared to be in his 30s.

A search for the suspect is underway.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.