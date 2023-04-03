‘Age is only a number’: 81-year-old best friends travel the world in 80 days

Two woman embarked on a mission to travel the world in 80 days - at the age of 81. Ellison Barber has their story.

Meet Ellie Hamby and Sandy Hazelip -- 81 years young and traveling the world in about as many days.

“I just mentioned to Ellie one day, wouldn’t it be fun to go around the world in 80 days at age 80 and Ellie’s eyes got big and she said ‘Woohoo’ and then she started making plans, so we had it all planned, all tickets, and COVID shut us down last year. So our new theme is around the world in 80 days at 81, and still on the run.”

