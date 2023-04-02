77º

Search underway for 66-year-old missing man last seen in NW Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Donald French (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 66-year-old man.

Donald French was last seen in the 8200 block of Long Point Road. He was reportedly wearing a black shirt and dark green joggers.

He is approximately 5′11 and weighs around 120 pounds. French has been diagnosed with dementia.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

