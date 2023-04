SPRING, Texas – Authorities are responding to a scene in Spring where a man’s hand has reportedly been chopped off.

According to Precinct 4 Harris County Constable Mark Herman, the incident took place in the 23200 block of Aldine Westfield.

Deputies say they were called in reference to a man who was covered in blood with his hand chopped off.

Additionally, officials have released no information on a suspect and have asked residents to please avoid the area.