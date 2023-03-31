VIDEO: 3 armed suspects ransack west Houston apartment, steal victims’ vehicles from garage

HOUSTON – Police are asking the public for help identifying three suspects wanted in the home invasion of an apartment in west Houston.

The alleged crime happened on Jan. 28 at around 8:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of S. Voss.

Police said a 79-year-old man and 73-year-old woman, whose relationship is unknown, were arriving back to their apartment and, as they entered, an unknown person placed their foot in the door, keeping it from closing. Two men and a woman then forced themselves into the apartment.

Police said the suspects pushed the two to the ground while pointing handguns at them and then ransacked the apartment, looking for valuables, for about 15 minutes. The suspects also took the keys to the pair’s 2018 silver Audi SQ5 and 2021 white Lexus NX300 and then stole their vehicles from the parking garage.

Police said, before the home invasion, the suspects were seen on surveillance cameras in the parking garage walking from vehicle to vehicle while checking for any unlocked doors.

The Lexus was found unoccupied on Jan. 30 in a hotel parking lot at the 1300 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East. The Audi was also found abandoned near an apartment complex on Feb. 4 in the 700 block of Coolwood.

The suspects are described as two men and a woman between the ages of 25 and 35. The first suspect is described as 5′9 or 5′10 in height. The second suspect is described as 5′10 to 6′0. The woman is believed to be 5′8 or 5′9.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.