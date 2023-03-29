Sugar Land woman who owned home healthcare business to serve prison time for conspiracy

HOUSTON – A Sugar Land woman has been sentenced five years in prison for conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced Wednesday.

Joyce Agu, 63, pleaded guilty Oct. 17, 2022.

Agu’s prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

At the time of her plea, Agu admitted she paid others to certify her clients for home health services in order to bill Medicare. These beneficiaries did not qualify for the services and, in some cases, did not receive them, according to prosecutors.

Medicare paid Agu’s companies over $3 million based on the fraudulent claims.

Agu was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.