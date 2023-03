(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

THE WOODLANDS – An investigation is underway after a child was hit by a vehicle in The Woodlands Tuesday evening

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian accident in the 300 block of Wendtwoods Drive around 6 p.m.

Deputies said a driver in a gray sedan hit the child and then fled the scene.

The child’s condition and age have not been immediately released.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.