HPD: Teen arrested after firing shots at group of people in west Houston

HOUSTON – A teenager has been arrested, accused of firing shots at a group of people in west Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, Alexxis Zambrano, 17, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident which happened at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of Crownwest Street.

Police said officers responded to the shooting where an unknown suspect inside a vehicle fired a gun at a group of people, later determined to be a group of three adults and three juveniles. No one was struck by gunfire and the suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Police said officers on scene then learned of a nearby crash involving a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. Officers detained the suspect and Major Assaults & Family Violence Division detectives responded to the scene.

Police said further investigation, evidence from the scene and witness statements positively identified Zambrano as the suspect in the vehicle and the shooter. He was arrested and charged for his alleged role in the incident.