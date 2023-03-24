Parolee charged in shooting death of man at east Houston senior living apartment complex

Houston – A 27-year-old has been arrested, accused in the murder of a man at an east Houston apartment complex.

Keivon Sharmon Howard is charged with murder in the shooting death of Christopher Chaisson Bedford, 42. The shooting happened at around 10:05 a.m. on Mar. 5 in the 8400 block of Bucroft St.

According to the Houston Police Department, Bedford was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of a senior living apartment complex when he was confronted by the suspect who was armed with an assault rifle. Police said the suspect fired multiple times at Bedford before fleeing. Paramedics pronounced Bedford dead at the scene.

Howard was identified as the suspect and, on Thursday, was arrested by the HPD Northeast Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team without incident.

Police said Howard was on parole at the time of the crime and a warrant for its revocation has been issued by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, who also assisted in the investigation.

