Shirtless accused shoplifter punches female employee in face during confrontation outside store in Galleria area

HOUSTON – Surveillance video has been released in hopes of identifying a man involved in a shoplifting turned robbery at a convenience store in the Galleria area on March 3, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shirtless man walked into the store, located in the 5200 block of Richmond Avenue, around 2:30 p.m.

Police said he reached over the counter, removed several vape pens and then walked out without paying for the items. When he was confronted by a female employee, the suspect reportedly punched her in the face and fled the scene.

HPD released the video in hopes someone from the public will recognize the man involved.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.