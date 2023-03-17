CLICK2WIN: Want a four-pack of tickets to the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest for Sunday?

HOUSTON – The Men’s Final Four is bringing a weekend jam, March 31 - April 3. Sports fans, college students, families, music junkies: there is something for everyone!
Tip-off your weekend with a trip to the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One. As you take your first steps through the doors, you’ll be greeted by a sports wonderland of interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, and much more! Fans of all ages can test their skills and enjoy the action. KPRC 2 is giving 6 lucky fans a family four-pack of tickets for Sunday, April 2.
Check out the activities for Sunday, April 2:
- 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Capital One Cardholders Early Access Hour
- 12 p.m. - Doors Open to General Public
- 12 p.m. - Simon’s Heart Presentation
- 5:15 p.m. Simon’s Heart Presentation
- 8 p.m. - Doors Close
Want a chance to win tickets for Sunday? Insiders, enter here:
We also have tickets up for grabs for Friday, March 31? Click here to enter that sweepstakes.