CLICK2WIN: Want a four-pack of tickets to the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Fest for Sunday?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The Men’s Final Four is bringing a weekend jam, March 31 - April 3. Sports fans, college students, families, music junkies: there is something for everyone!

Tip-off your weekend with a trip to the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One. As you take your first steps through the doors, you’ll be greeted by a sports wonderland of interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, and much more! Fans of all ages can test their skills and enjoy the action. KPRC 2 is giving 6 lucky fans a family four-pack of tickets for Sunday, April 2.

Check out the activities for Sunday, April 2:

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Capital One Cardholders Early Access Hour

12 p.m. - Doors Open to General Public

12 p.m. - Simon’s Heart Presentation

5:15 p.m. Simon’s Heart Presentation

8 p.m. - Doors Close

