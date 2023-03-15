2 men found dead inside home in apparent shooting on Houston’s south side

HOUSTON – Two men have been found dead in an apparent shooting inside a home on Houston’s south side Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6700 block of Weston Street around 11:04 p.m.

Arriving officers said they located two men who appeared to be in their 20s dead inside the home.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, there were several people in the area, but no one saw what occurred.

Investigators were waiting on a search warrant in order to process the scene.