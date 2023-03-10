Suspected drunken driver killed, woman injured in head-on collision in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A man who was possibly intoxicated was killed and a woman was injured in a head-on collision Friday morning in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. in the 18900 block of Tidwell Road.

Gonzalez said the suspected drunken driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of his vehicle and veered into an opposing lane, causing a head-on crash with another vehicle. The at-fault driver was pronounced dead.

According to Gonzalez, the woman in the other vehicle was injured and taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

The crash is under investigation.