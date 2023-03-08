Man in custody after assaulting woman, barricaded himself with 1-year-old twins inside north Houston apartment, police say

A man barricaded himself inside an apartment in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is now in custody after Houston police say he assaulted a woman and barricaded himself inside a north Houston apartment with twin toddlers early Wednesday.

Watch the latest and other headlines on KPRC 2+ in the video player below.

Officers responded to reports of a domestic violence call at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Werner Street near Tidwell Road.

Police said the man assaulted the woman and pointed a gun at her.

Later, as 911 was called, police said the man barricaded himself inside the apartment with the 1-year-old twins reportedly in the bedroom.

SWAT was called to de-escalate the situation. Police said the man assured officers that he “wouldn’t hurt the children.”

Police said as SWAT attempted to breach into the apartment, the man took off running and was shortly caught.

The woman and the twins were not hurt.

The man is expected to face aggravated assault charges, according to police.