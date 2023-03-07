2 men shot by suspects following them home in northeast Houston, police say

A search is underway for suspects accused of following two men home and shooting them in northeast Houston Monday.

The shooting happened at around 10:48 p.m.

It was reported to the Houston Police Department that the two victims were coming from Home Depot. When they were on the I-10 freeway, three suspects in a vehicle started shooting at them, investigators said. When the men got to a home located in the 8700 block of Tilgham Street, police said the same vehicle pulled up and fired at them. One man was hit in the arm and the other was hit twice in the back, HPD said. Officers said the suspects’ vehicle then fled the area in an unknown direction.

Police said the victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance in stable and critical condition.

At this time, officers said the investigation is ongoing.