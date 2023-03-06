2 men shot during horse event at Rancho El Dorado in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two men were shot at a horse event in southwest Houston Monday, the Houston Police Department said.

It happened at the Rancho El Dorado located at 15231 S Post Oak Rd. around 3:08 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported by an ambulance and are in stable condition, HPD said.

According to investigators, a dark-colored sedan was seen fleeing toward South Post Oak. At this time, police are unsure of a motive for the shooting.