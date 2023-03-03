Charges upgraded for man who struck 2 teens riding dirt bike, killing one of them, in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Charges were upgraded for a man who police say followed and struck two teens riding a dirt bike, killing one of them, in southeast Houston on Feb. 21.

Alfred E. Woods, 42, is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Tremayne Montgomery, in addition to being charged with causing serious injury to an 18-year-old.

He was previously charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid before the charges were upgraded on Thursday.

On the day of the incident, officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run in the 1800 block of Airport Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m.

When they arrived, officers learned two teens were riding a dirt bike eastbound on Airport when they were followed by Woods, according to investigators.

Both teens were transported to an area hospital where the 16-year-old later died. The 18-year-old remains critical but stable, police said.

Officers with the HPD Southwest Patrol Crime Suppression Unit and the HPD Gang Division later located a vehicle possibly belonging to Woods. He was subsequently located and arrested without incident.

Court documents reveal Woods was previously convicted in 2015 for felon in possession of a firearm and in 2007 for possession with intent to manufacture/deliver a controlled substance.