2 people shot outside Fiesta Mart on Houston’s south side, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Shooting outside Fiesta Mart on Houston's south side (KPRC)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two people were shot outside a supermarket on Houston’s south side, police say.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9400 block of Cullen Boulevard at around 1 p.m. Friday.

Details on what led to the shooting are unclear at this time.

Police said both victims drove themselves to a nearby fire department, where they called for help. They are believed to be in stable condition.

Police said the suspected shooter took off by vehicle.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

