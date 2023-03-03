2 people shot outside Fiesta Mart on Houston’s south side, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two people were shot outside a supermarket on Houston’s south side, police say.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9400 block of Cullen Boulevard at around 1 p.m. Friday.

Details on what led to the shooting are unclear at this time.

Police said both victims drove themselves to a nearby fire department, where they called for help. They are believed to be in stable condition.

Police said the suspected shooter took off by vehicle.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.